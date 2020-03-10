Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,514,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $346.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

