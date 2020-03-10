Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. State Street Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 786,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,421,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.53.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $164.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.80 and its 200 day moving average is $193.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.46 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

