Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,573 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.