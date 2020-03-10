Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $880,195.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,452,200.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.53.

EQIX opened at $574.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $613.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $576.53. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $430.88 and a 12-month high of $657.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

