Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $343,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,959,000 after purchasing an additional 776,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,720,000 after purchasing an additional 755,933 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

