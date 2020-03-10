Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gilead Sciences from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.