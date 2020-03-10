Capital Analysts LLC Sells 182 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,443,000 after acquiring an additional 345,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 192,013 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,518,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,092,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.84 and a 12 month high of $162.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

