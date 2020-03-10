Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Corning by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of GLW opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

