Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,210 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,213,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,799,000 after purchasing an additional 199,540 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after purchasing an additional 776,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,508,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

PM stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

