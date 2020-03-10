Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.64.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $419.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

