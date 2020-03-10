American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 170,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after buying an additional 62,185 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 83,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Marin bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

