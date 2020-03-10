Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

NYSE UPS opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

