Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,209 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,055,000 after buying an additional 122,822 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $186.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.42. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $179.80 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

