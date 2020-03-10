Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.63 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.