ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 956,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Vector Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 828,272 shares of company stock worth $10,517,664 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.