3,485 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.47%.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.