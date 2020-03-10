ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPT opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

