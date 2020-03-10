ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 145 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock opened at $301.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $227.06 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.