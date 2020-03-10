Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Bank of America by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

