SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

