First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 743,893 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 816.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 699,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 623,206 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,864,000 after acquiring an additional 316,650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 949,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 294,359 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,707,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

