Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PZA stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $27.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.