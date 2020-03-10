ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 100 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $352.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.53 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

