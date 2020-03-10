ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,432,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CODI. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

