Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pulse Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 61.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Pulse Electronics Corp has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

