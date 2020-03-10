Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FXY. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 64,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $93.23.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

