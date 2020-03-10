Crabel Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

