Crabel Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $1,192,198. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $194.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $191.05 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. Citigroup downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

