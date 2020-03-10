Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 208,144 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,114,800 shares of company stock valued at $43,976,050 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.