Crabel Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Crabel Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 36.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $327,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.