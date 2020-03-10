Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 285.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 181,126 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4,853.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other KAR Auction Services news, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Didomenico purchased 10,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

