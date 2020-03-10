iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Raised by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,544 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.