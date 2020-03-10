Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

NYSE ITW opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

