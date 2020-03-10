Carret Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.34. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $224.37 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

