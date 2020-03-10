NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

