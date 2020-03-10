Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,474,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,077,000 after purchasing an additional 639,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

