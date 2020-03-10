Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

NYSE:BABA opened at $194.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.