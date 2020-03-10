Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 69,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

