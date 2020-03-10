Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.12.

NYSE:BAC opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

