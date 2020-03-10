Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNI opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.96. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $75.51 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

