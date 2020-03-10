Carret Asset Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,084 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,399,000 after acquiring an additional 512,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,576,000 after acquiring an additional 396,334 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.85. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $113.30 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

