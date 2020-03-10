Carret Asset Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,868,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

