Carret Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,405,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,799,000 after acquiring an additional 700,404 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

