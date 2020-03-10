Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lessened by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $169.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $516.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

