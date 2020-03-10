Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 439.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,742,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,215.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,443.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,323.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

