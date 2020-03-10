Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,252 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

