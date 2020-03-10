Barclays PLC Acquires 18,412 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,171.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,909 shares of company stock valued at $103,380. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $42.59.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.