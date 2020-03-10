Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) is Carret Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Penumbra makes up about 3.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Penumbra worth $26,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,420 shares of company stock worth $6,541,006. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

