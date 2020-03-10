Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.08.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

