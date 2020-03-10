Barclays PLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WH. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $63.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.